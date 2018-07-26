Mumbai: High Court appoints VJTI to inspect Atash Behrams

An HC bench comprising Justice A S Oka and Justice R I Chagla, which was hearing a plea filed by members of the Parsi community in the city

Seeks report within the next 10 days and clarifies that institute must send a person practising the Zoroastrian faith for the structures' physical examination The Bombay High Court yesterday appointed the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) as the independent expert body to carry out the structural safety study of both the Atash Behrams and submit its report to the court in 10 days.

An HC bench comprising Justice A S Oka and Justice R I Chagla, which was hearing a plea filed by members of the Parsi community in the city, stated that VJTI would carry out the structural audit of both buildings, in connection with the Metro III tunnel drilling work as well as with respect to the construction of Kalbadevi station.

At the same time, the court also extended the May stay order, thus preventing MMRC from carrying out any drilling beyond the boundaries of both Atash Behrams, until the next hearing, which is on August 8.

The court further clarified that if a physical analysis was to be conducted inside either of the Atash Behrams, the independent body would have to give prior notice, as well as ensure that the inspection was done by someone belonging to the Zoroastrian community.

Speaking to mid-day, one of the petitioners expressed confidence that a person of Zoroastrian faith would be appointed for the task. "I don't think it will be an issue... the MMRC had managed to do it [getting a community member for the inspection] earlier."

