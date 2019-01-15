Mumbai: High court directs BEST workers union to withdraw their strike

national

The union has to get back to court on Wednesday morning

The BEST Workers' Union is pressing for several demands

High court told BEST workers union to take a decision on withdrawing their strike by this evening. BEST management has agreed to implement an interim measure in 10 points.

Last week on January 10, major protests are happening at Wadala bus depot because wives of BEST employees have been asked to vacate the staff quarters.

Workers including drivers and conductors have assembled outside bus depots but they are not willing to go and sign the morning muster.

Despite being warned of stringent action, imposing MESMA (Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act) on 300 staffers and issuing show-cause notices to 2,000 employees to vacate staff quarters, workers are firm on continuing with the protest till demands are met.

Meanwhile, because Shiv Sena is not responding, BEST workers and their families have met MNS chief Raj Thackeray. As per the BEST statistics, a total of 42 bus inspectors and 17 bus starters reported for morning duty.

Meanwhile, Central and Western Railway are running additional services till the strike is going on.

