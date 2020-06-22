Mumbai: High-rises stop civic staff from pre-monsoon work

With the monsoon slowly and steadily making its way into the city, Mumbaikars will soon have to deal with diseases that come along with it. But the fear of COVID-19 is forcing several residential societies, mostly high-rises, to not allow civic workers from the insecticide department from carrying out their routine inspections to identify mosquito-breeding spots and clear them.

The officials have been given the responsibility of disinfecting those areas that have positive cases and Containment Zones as well. From May-end onwards, they were asked to carry out their regular duties of dealing with mosquito-borne diseases, which involves checking society compounds, water tanks and inspecting flats.

An official from the H West ward (Bandra West) said that some societies at Pali Hill and Bandstand have not been allowing them to enter their premises even though the staffers were taking all possible precautions. "We usually check society compounds for possible breeding spots and remove items like tyres or containers where water gets accumulated. Even though our staff wears gloves, masks, face shields and goggles, some societies are scared that they will be carriers of the infection, and hence, have not been allowing them," said the official. Similarly, in D ward, civic officials said that some societies on Altamount Road had not been allowing them to enter their premises even though they visit the places in their uniforms and carry ID cards as well.

Over the past three months, about 35 staff members of the insecticide department have tested positive for COVID-19 and even they fear getting infected. Two of these staffers were from G North ward that has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

An official from the G North ward office said that due to the growing number of cases in residential buildings, the staff members don't go for house inspections. "For now, we only check the compounds and terraces for mosquito-breeding spots. We don't enter the flats since we are scared that we'll contract the infection from them and vice versa. While some societies are allowing us, many in Mahim are not," added the official.

Insecticide officer, Rajan Naringrekar said that workers had been given protective equipment and had also been prescribed hydroxichloroquine as a prophylactic treatment.

"Even in normal times, there is very poor public participation when it comes to taking measures against dengue and malaria. Due to the fear of further spread of the COVID-19 infection, some societies, especially high-rises in the city are not allowing staff members to enter. However, we have been doing the work despite these challenges, and so far have removed more than 1 lakh tyres and containers," he said.

Committee members of some societies, however, are helping to convince residents to cooperate. Madhu Poplai, secretary of Pali Hill Residents' Association said that many buildings were allowing the civic staff to enter. "There is panic among residents due to the pandemic and we are helping them get past it. The number of cases will increase as the lockdown is being lifted but people have to get past the trauma. With the rains making its way into the city, prevention of dengue is more important than COVID-19 now," she said.

Thirty-five

No. of insecticide dept staffers who have tested positive

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news