Mumbai: High-scoring SSC results in higher than usual cut-offs

This year saw a Std X result full of high scores, and as a result, city colleges have opened First Year Junior College (FYJC [Std XI]) admission with higher than usual cut-offs, most keeping it above 90 per cent. And in an interesting trend, commerce is being preferred by most high-scorers this year, instead of science, which used to be the traditional choice.

The office of Deputy Director of Education, Mumbai, which conducts the centralised online admission procedure of Std XI in Mumbai region, declared the first allotment list yesterday. Out of the total 2,03,120 applicants, 1,20,568 have been allotted seats in the first round, with 35,787 getting their first preferred college. Commerce has seen the highest allotment at 72,054, followed by science (34,840) and arts (12,611).

According to principals, the reduction in cut-offs for the second list won't be drastic. Dr Shobana Vasudevan, principal of Podar College, said, "There will be a second list, but the cut-off may not decrease by much, as most students who are allotted this college in the first round take admission. Only those undecided between commerce and science may let go of the chance."

Talking about the shift in students' interests, she added, "For the last couple of years, more and more have been opting for commerce than science. While career options are definitely more here, another aspect would be how it offers more scope for future studies. There is a growing demand even for traditional courses, such as CA and CS."

