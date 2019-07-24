Mumbai: Hospital doctors give new lease of life to 58-year-old patient who could not walk properly

national

Life was perfect for the 58-year-old man, working in the airline industry, until 6 months ago when he started to develop numbness in his left leg.

Photo of the patient

A 58-year-old resident of Mumbai, who was suffering from overweight and numbness on his left leg for the past 6 months began to develop severe pain in the last week. Due to his body getting weak, he was unable to walk.

He then visited Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, where due to timely and proper intervention by the doctors, the patient's leg was saved and he has resumed work.

Dr Shirish Hastak, Consultant Neurologist and Group Director Neurology and Stroke at the hospital said, "Initially, it was thought that he has developed left leg weakness due to a stroke but the doctor on duty informed me that his left leg was cold. So, I asked him to check the pulse in both legs to which he said that it (the pulse) was absent. Immediately, I asked for an angiography test which showed the artery blocked in both his legs (left leg- a femoral artery and right leg- popliteal). His left leg was quickly turning cold and blue. Hence, vascular surgeon, Dr Paresh Pai, was called, who immediately removed the clots in both his legs. The patient recovered completely over the next two weeks. One month after he was discharged, he arrived for a follow-up at which time he was able to walk normally and had also resumed work."

Due to the deteriorating condition of his legs, he couldn't even walk properly.

"My life was miserable in the last six months and since the last week, I wasn’t even able to move on my own. I was confined to the bed and had to cut off from the outside world. I was unable to live life the way I wanted to. The pain in my leg not only took a toll on my physical but mental well-being too. I became moody and anxious. But the tables turned after I was admitted to Wockhardt Hospital. I thank the doctors who gave me a new lease of life. Now, I am able to stand on my feet, and walk properly," said the patient.

