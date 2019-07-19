Mumbai: 67-year-old patient jumps to death before discharge from hospital

crime

The deceased, who was suffering from chronic diarrhoea and hypertension, took the drastic step hours before his discharge from the hospital

On Thursday afternoon, a 67-year-old patient undergoing treatment at Bombay Hospital committed suicide by jumping off his 11th-floor room. The deceased, identified as Sanjay Khanna, was admitted to the hospital on July 15, 2019, as he was suffering from chronic diarrhoea and hypertension, said an officer attached to Azad Maidan police station where a case of an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered.

Ruling out any foul play, the investigation said, "He was supposed to get discharged on Thursday and his family members had gone on the first floor of the hospital to get his discharge papers. The hospital staff members had just left his room. His son Siddhartha Khanna told us that he was suffering from chronic diarrhoea since last year."

"We have thoroughly checked his room number 1154 but no suicide note was recovered," said the officer.

Sources told mid-day that Khanna died on the spot and his skull was badly fractured. The post-mortem report conducted at GT hospital stated that 'he died of polytrauma'.

In a similar incident, on July 12, 2019, a 13-year-old boy allegedly jumped from the terrace of an 18-storey high-rise in Wadala. Security guards heard a loud thud around 4 pm and rushed towards the ramp leading to the building, where they found him in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Sion Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors. Wadala TT cops have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are probing the matter.

"He stayed with his parents. At noon, there was some work going on with the lift, and so the terrace was probably unlocked. Some of the workers said they saw the boy go to the terrace," said an officer from Wadala TT police station. However, a police source said later that in CCTV footage, two other boys were seen going to the terrace with him.

