Depressed over husband's death, woman commits suicide

As per a suicide note found by Delhi Police, the woman mentioned about loneliness and depression she was facing after her husband's death

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 52-year-old woman has allegedly committed suicide after jumping off the fourth floor of NBCC Building at Lodhi Road in Delhi. The deceased was an accountant posted in National Board of Accreditation (NBA) under HRD Ministry. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening and the woman has been identified as Usha Handa. As per a suicide note found by Delhi Police, the deceased mentioned depression and loneliness she was facing after her husband's death. The probe in the matter is underway.

Delhi: 52-yr-old accountant posted in NBA under HRD Ministry allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 4th floor of NBCC building at Lodhi Road this evening. She has been identified as Usha Handa. As per a note found by police, she was in depression after her husband's death — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

In another incident, a woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building with her two-year-old daughter following a minor quarrel with her husband, the police stated. While the woman died on spot, her daughter has sustained injuries. The toddler has been admitted to a private hospital and her mother's body has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for an autopsy.

The police suspect that a quarrel with her husband may have triggered the woman to take the drastic step. "Our primary investigation report says, the victim had asked her husband to take her to function to which he refused. This might have forced her to take this extreme step. Otherwise, they were a happy couple and had recently gone on a Srilanka trip" said inspector of Police, Lakshmi Narayana. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

