Mumbai: 13-year-old boy 'jumps' from Wadala high-rise

crime

Cops rule out foul play and say so far no suicide note has been found; but a police source says two more boys were seen in CCTV footage, going to the terrace with him

The building from where the boy (inset) allegedly jumped

A 13-year-old boy allegedly jumped from the terrace of an 18-storey high-rise in Wadala on Thursday afternoon. Security guards heard a loud thud around 4pm and rushed towards the ramp leading to the building, where they found him in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Sion Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors. Wadala TT cops have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are probing the matter.

'Seen going to the terrace'

"He stayed with his parents. At noon, there was some work going on with the lift, and so the terrace was probably unlocked. Some of the workers said they saw the boy go to the terrace," said an officer from Wadala TT police station. However, a police source said later that in CCTV footage, two other boys were seen going to the terrace with him.

On Thursday, the boy came back from school and went for tuitions, as was his routine. When he came back, he had lunch with a neighbour. After lunch, he told the neighbour he was going home. But police said he went to the terrace. They are trying to find whether something happened at school or at tuitions, which might have made him commit suicide.

The boy studied in Std VIII. He was fond of cricket and had recently joined an academy for it. J R Singh, a resident of the building said, "He was well-mannered and well-behaved. God knows what made him take such a step." Another neighbour, Isaaq, said the family and the boy seemed happy.

'No foul play'

"There is no foul play. We found his chappals in the terrace, but no suicide note has been found yet. His parents are in shock, it may take time to speak to them," said Rajendra Sangle, senior inspector of Wadala TT police station.

