Mumbai hospital join hands to bring finest care to mouth, throat cancer patients

mumbai

The hospital has started a state-of-the-art Oncology Department that offers advanced care to patients

This image is used for representational purpose only

The Onco-Science team at one of the private hospitals in South Mumbai has joined hands with New York-based Dr. Jatin P. Shah of the world-renowned Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC). It is aimed to bring the finest care to patients with mouth and throat cancers.

In honour of "World Head and Neck Cancer Day" - which was celebrated on July 27, Dr. Shah is at the hospital between August 1 to 4 to help raise the bar of cancer care even higher.

Mouth and throat cancers are the most prevalent types in India and predominantly affect Indian males. The hospital has started a state-of-the-art Oncology Department that offers advanced care to patients, using three main modalities of treatment - Surgery, Radiotherapy, and Chemotherapy - as well as the best rehabilitation facility in India.

Also Read: Mumbai: Tech-rehab helps teen find her feet again

Dr. Shah said there is no one disease today that can be treated by only one doctor. "For example, in cancer treatment, you need a radiation oncologist, medical oncologist, nursing support, good rehab team, etc. All of these can be provided for every disease in every hospital. The patient doesn’t have to go back and forth with his/her treatment."

Dr. Shah also spoke about a short stay program that the hospital is following. Dr. Shah said that keeping a patient in the hospital for 2 or 3 nights is unnecessary and it gets them sick by staying too long in hospital. "Hospital is the worst place to be if you don’t have to be. We need to change the mentality of the doctors and counsel the patient. The purpose of the short-stay program is to get the patient stimulated to get out of the hospital rather than staying in the hospital. Stimulate each stage of recovery," said Dr. Shah.

Also Read: Abbott, Momspresso to help parents raise children grow to their full potential

Talking about the initiative, Dr. Vijay Haribhakti, Director-Oncology said, "Dr. Shah will be the main Course Teacher for a Continuous Medical Education (CME) on Thyroid Cancer, to be held at our convention centre on August 3 and 4. In his presence, we have launched two specialty clinics - 'Advanced Head and Neck Clinic' and 'Thyroid and Endocrine Tumour Clinics."

Dr. Haribhakti said the advanced head and neck clinic will cater to a large number of patient needs, regardless of where they have received initial treatment which the thyroid and endocrine tumour clinic will cater to a highly specialised and important group of patients.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates