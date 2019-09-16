Mumbai hospital launches dedicated Digestive and Liver Care Clinic

Four distinguished liver transplant and HPB surgery specialists of India with a collective experience of over 2500 transplant surgeries to collaborate for the clinic. The Liver Clinic, consisting of intensivists, anaesthetists and specially trained nursing staff to offer the most cost-effective liver transplant packages in Mumbai

To meet the city's dire need for more advanced facilities for liver problems, Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital (NSSH) on Friday launched a multi-speciality Liver Clinic in Mumbai. The Clinic offers the best in class facilities with a highly experienced and trained team of experts.

The Clinic is headed by renowned liver transplant surgeon Dr. Ankur Garg who has performed 700 liver transplants and established the country’s leading Liver Transplant Units in Delhi and Mumbai during his a decade-long career.

Dr. Ankur Garg, Head of Department and Senior Consultant, HPB Surgery and Liver Transplant will be supported by highly qualified and trained three specialists of the field – Dr. Ashutosh Chauhan, Dr. Vaibhav Kumar and Dr. Kapil Yadav.

Announcing the launch of the Clinic, Dr. Rajendra Patankar, Chief Operating Officer, NSSH, said, "The amalgam of rich clinical experience of the team, advanced medical technologies, procedures and high quality of care at NSSH, is a new ray of hope for all chronic liver disease patients."

"We are known for high clinical standards and a wide spectrum of treatment options available at patient’s disposal. New Clinic offers holistic solutions with an amalgamation of scientific with traditional sciences. We will ensure the Liver Clinic becomes a lifesaving mission for all chronic liver disease patients who look for high quality and cost-effective treatment in Mumbai," he added.



During his academic tenure at India’s pioneering medical centre in the liver and biliary–Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), New Delhi, Dr. Garg specialised in living donor liver transplant, liver resections and hepato-biliary oncosurgery.

"The city is in dire need of dedicated liver clinics due to steep rise in liver diseases and comparatively lesser availability of multi-speciality treatment options. Our team has rich experience of working in India and top overseas hospitals over a decade. Most importantly this experience will be available at patient’s disposal at an affordable cost," said Dr. Garg.



The Clinic is equipped with all state-of-the-art medical technologies and equipment and a dedicated team offers quality care.



He is joined by Dr Chauhan—a specialist Liver Transplant and Hepato- Pancreatico-Biliary surgeon and a fellow of Multivisceral Transplant and Hepato-Biliary Surgery at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic, Rochester. After being certified by the American Transplant Board in 2012, he returned to India only to be a part of busiest Liver transplant programs of the country.

The team includes Dr. Kumar who is an expert in liver transplantation and the management of hepatobiliary liver malignancies. An alumnus of University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi, he was conferred with IR award by Association of Surgeons of Great Britain and Ireland (ASGBI, Liverpool) in 2012. He has worked as a consultant with India’s leading hospitals in Delhi, Gurgaon and Mumbai.

Dr Kapildev Yadav, MBBS, DNB (General Surgery), with five years of rich experience in HPB Surgery and Liver Transplant has also joined the team. Dr Yadav’s interests in Liver Transplant, Benign & Malignant Lesions of Liver, Gall Bladder, Pancreas, Chronic Liver Disease and Acute Liver Failure makes him a valuable addition to the team.

Medical experts such as Dr Abdul Ansari, Director, Critical Care Services, Dr Uday Bapat, HOD and senior consultant, anaesthesiology and Dr Anjali Patki, Senior Consultant, Anaesthesiology along with specially trained nursing staff will complete the Liver Clinic team.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates