Mumbai: 'How are we supposed to reach work?,' asks office manager

With Maharashtra opening more offices in Unlock 4.0, the call to restart local trains and Metro is getting louder. This especially since commuting crowds have been spilling onto the roads and struggling to reach their workplaces. Sources said BEST buses and other public transporters have been falling short.

Sources said existing BEST buses and other neighbouring public transporters like TMT, NMMT, etc have been falling short. The government has allowed private offices to operate at 30 per cent staff strength. "But how is one supposed to reach office? The commute by road is just tiring and it takes double the time both ways. If local trains start, there will be relief for scores of people like me," said Sudarshan Keni, an office manager who stays at Nalasopara and works at BKC. "I take a bus from the highway, but the commute hurts and wears us out," he said, adding that monsoon travelling woes were the worst.

Give us pvt buses

Another commuter, Mustaq Ansari, said, "The government should start all private buses or allow all nonessential staff to travel in local trains. Hiring taxis and rickshaws for commuting to work is a very big hassle. Sharing cabs with unknown people is risky, too. But BEST bus connectivity is very low."

People board a bus at Dadar TT on Thursday. Pic/ Suresh Karkera

Another commuter, Olive D Souza, said, "The bus frequency, which used to be 30 minutes earlier, is one hour now. My legs hurt waiting for the bus."

"The government should be considerate and start local trains," said Rakesh Anjan, a Navi Mumbai resident who works in Mumbai.

Crisis isn't over

"Large numbers, fast, cheap — this is exactly why the government is cautious about resuming local trains and Metro. The crisis is still on and limited public transport options are to discourage people from travelling as much as possible," said a government official.

"We are ensuring social distancing by way of QR codes, contactless checking, queue management with the help of station staff and GRP, floor markings, etc. This will definitely help streamline the system once we add more services for more categories," CR's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said. Activist Mukesh Vashdev Makhija on Thursday emailed the Ministry of Railways seeking permission to allow poor and middle-class patients to travel in local trains to visit hospitals like KEM, Tata, JJ, etc. "The authorities can check and verify their documents and medical records and allow them," Makhija said.'

104 caught for unauthorised travel

Over 100 passengers were caught travelling in local trains without proper authorisation on Thursday. A senior official from the commercial department said an intensive ticket checking drive was conducted at CSMT and 104 commuters were caught.

