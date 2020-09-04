People, authorities must unite and adhere to rules

It is a big worry on wheels, as interstate private buses that have been entering Maharashtra have not been following protocols mandated by the pandemic.

A report in this paper stated that in spite of official permission of 25 passengers in buses, at least 40 are crammed in. These passengers are then shifted into smaller vehicles on the border before entering Mumbai.

While raids are being conducted and action has been taken, whenever officials get a lead, it is time to go to the root of the problem.

Who exactly is allowing so many passengers into these buses? Is it being done at the starting point or on the way? Is there an organised set-up, actually operating in this way? It certainly does seem well planned with passengers moving to smaller vehicles just before entering the city limits. Whoever is behind this does seem to have the resources, to carry out something like this.

Crammed transport is dangerous and definitely one of the big no-nos of this pandemic.

That is the reason why locals have not been resumed for everyone and there are restrictions and guidelines on how many people can commute together by private vehicles. Even commuting in cabs and rickshaws is subject to restrictions.

It is important that we ensure that rules are being followed in all transport arms, including buses coming from outside so that these do not slip under the radar.

Passengers themselves can also use people power to make drivers and conductors adhere to rules.

When people raise their voices and show collective strength, it spurs those who seek to enforce the law. The avalanche of cases in the state is a signal that we still need to obey the laws, that we need to be responsible not just to ourselves but to the wider society too. Bus karo, we say.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news