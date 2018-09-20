Mumbai: How you can plan your train travel on last day of Ganpati visarjan

national

Also, there will be no mega block on the main line, Harbour line and trans-Harbour line on Sunday to facilitate movement of devotees during immersion of Ganpati idols

Representation Pic

The Central and Western Railway are trying everything they can to manage the surging crowds this festive season. They have added trains in the midnight slots for the benefit of commuters. While the CR will run slow suburban trains for five days from 18-19 to 22-23 starting from CSMT at 1.30am and arriving at Kalyan at 3am, WR will run four pairs of special trains between Churchgate and Virar on the night between Sept 23-24.

There will be midnight suburban special trains on the Harbour line, too, from Sept 19-20 to 22-23 (four days) to clear the extra rush of passengers starting from 1.30am at Mumbai CSMT reaching Panvel at 2.50am. Considering the heavy rush likely at Charni Road station due to Ganpati immersion on September 23, all Churchgate-bound fast trains, which run during the peak period — from 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm — will halt at all stations between Mumbai Central and Churchgate. Normally, during evening peak hours, these services do not halt there.

However, in order to reduce congestion at platforms, all Churchgate bound slow line trains, between 5pm and 10pm going towards Churchgate will not halt at platform No. 2 of Charni Road station. Also, there will be no mega block on the main line, Harbour line and trans-Harbour line on Sunday to facilitate movement of devotees during immersion of Ganpati idols.

Also Read: Overcrowded festival trains send tempers soaring

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates