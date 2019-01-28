Mumbai: Huge cave in at Marine Drive avoided; repair work in progress

national

A cavity of almost 20 feet X 7 feet found after a test, the repairs on the road have already begun

Photo of a cave-in on the VVIP road of Marine Drive. Pic/ mid-day

A cave-in on the VVIP road of Marine Drive was prevented when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's officers found out a depression near the junction at Pizza by the Bay. After a test, a cavity of almost 20 feet X 7 feet was there and the repairs on the road have already begun.

Road dug by BMC for repair

The road which is used by all the important people while travelling to and fro from their Carmichael road and plush Malabar Hill residences via this road will now witness work on the road being carried out. The depression that was observed by the BMC officials could have led to a road cave-in had it not been saved scrutinized in time, said officials. The depression in the road has been noticed over a few days on the cement concrete road which was barricaded and dug for repairs.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, said, "There was an arch drain below the road, but the sea tidal effect might have led to soil erosion thus forming 7 feet deep cavity below the road. We will now build a retaining wall to stop the sea-water coming in and leading to soil erosion at the spot." Majority of British-era drains are in dilapidated condition and require urgent repairs or replacement.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates