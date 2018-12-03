Mumbai: IIT-B placements: Rs 1.5 crore p.a. highest offer on Day 1

national

Among the high-paying offers for international roles, IT giant, Microsoft has offered 1.64 lakh USD per annum that is roughly Rs 1.5crore

IIT Bombay. File pic

As the most-awaited placement season has begun at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT- B), at the end of the Day 1, a total of 183 offers were made. There were 35 companies that participated on the first day. Among the high-paying offers for international roles, IT giant, Microsoft has offered 1.64 lakh USD/ annum (roughly Rs 1.5crore), and financial service sector giant Optiver has offered 1,00,000 Euros/annum (roughly Rs 79 lakh). Among the domestic roles with high-paying offers, investment banking firm Blackstone offered a starting salary package of R 45 lakh per annum.

For domestic roles, the highest number of offers were made by Microsoft, Qualcomm, BCG, Strategy & Cairn while the maximum International offers were made by NEC Japan, Microsoft, Optiver, Rubrik, Cohesity and Uber.

On Day 1, prominent hiring was done by Core engineering, IT/ Software, Finance and Consulting. The number of offers whose salary is greater than 25 lakhs is more than last year.

