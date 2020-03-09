Mumbai: IIT-B stands all night in support of Shaheen Bagh

Students at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay stood for an all night vigil in support of the women protesting at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi against the CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act).

Around 200 students participated in the protest which continued till the wee hours of Sunday, singing songs, discussing issues and holding placards.

The out-of-the-box event was initiated by the students collective — IIT Bombay for Justice. The idea was to stand in solidarity with the women fighting to save the Constitution at Shaheen Bagh and other places that have been active in several parts of the country. The call for the night vigil was given on Saturday with details that the activity would be held outside the School of Management. The support was overwhelming and it started receiving positive responses on social media from other IITs and colleges.

While the event was a success, students have raised questions on how there was no electricity on the campus while the event was being held. One of the students said, "It is something to raise questions on as the campus has never been with electricity for unknown reasons before. We usually get emails beforehand whenever a power cut is to take place. But on Saturday there was no information. We had to arrange for emergency lights and candles and continue with the event."

The PRO of IIT Bombay was not available to comment on the power cut.

