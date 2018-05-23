Mumbai: Illegal dumping of debris outside BKC continues as authorities turn a blind eye

Amid reports of burning, damage and destruction of these ecologically sensitive shrubs in various parts of city, the latest is rampant and illegal dumping of construction debris on the patch outside BKC, even as govt agencies snore on



The mangrove patch adjacent to Sion-Bandra Link Road where construction debris has been dumped

Mangroves just can't seem to catch a break! Even as regular reports come in from various parts of the city of destruction of these shrubs, the mangrove patch parallel to the Sion-Bandra Link Road outside BKC has been getting burdened under illegal dumping of construction debris. This has put a huge chunk of the pristine and ecologically sensitive stretch near Mithi river at risk.

Debris dumping on the side of Sion-Bandra Link Road has been a problem since long — workers have been seen dumping mounds of construction debris there late at night. What's come to notice now, however, is a small approach road that has come up over the waterbody, giving access to the mangroves from the main road. And despite the increasing frequency of dumping of debris on these mangroves, not a single government agency has taken a serious note of it.

When contacted, a senior official from the Mangroves Cell of state forest department said, "The mangroves forest patch near and outside BKC is yet to be handed over to us; currently, it's under the revenue department. If at all the dumping of debris is taking place in mangroves, the agency concerned should take action to prevent this."

According to a report titled 'Indian State of Forest Report 2017' from the Forest Survey of India, there has been an increase of 37 per cent in the mangrove cover in the state between 2015 and 2017, and an increase of 33 per cent in the same in Mumbai Suburbs during the same period.

Green activist Harish Pande said, "The suburban collector's office and the mangroves cell office are less than a kilometre away from the location [and yet no action has been taken]. So, how do we expect them to protect the mangroves in the state?" The suburban collector's office was unavailable for comment.

