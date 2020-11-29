Mumbai: In Kharghar, new urban healthcare centre remains shut as pandemic rages on

Even as Khaghar’s primary healthcare services have taken a hit due to the pandemic, a newly-constructed Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Sector 15 continues to be under lock and key, as CIDCO is yet to officially hand it over to Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).



Dr Pankaj Titar, in-charge of the COVID1-19 nodal centre in Kharghar

Incidentally, healthcare workers and activists were unaware of the existence of such a centre until recently, as the ground plus-one storey building is located in an isolated area.

A health official attached to PMC said, “At present, Kharghar has only one UPHC at Sector 12, which can cater to approximately 25,000 people, while the population here is 2.54 lakh. Since Kharghar has been catering to the neighbouring Taloja and Navade villages, it should ideally have four UPHCs.”

Mangal Kamble, founder president of Swach Kharghar Foundation, said that it was “shocking” that an additional UPHC in Sector 15 was ready for use, but it was never brought to the notice of Kharghar’s residents. “If the centre is ready, why isn’t it being used for public good, especially at a time when Kharghar’s residents have been demanding basic healthcare infrastructure? The pandemic has only necessitated this.”

Kamble added, “In the early days of the outbreak, the epicentre of COVID-19 [in Kharghar] was Garkul residential society, which is in Sector 15. A majority of those who got infected were deprived of a UPHC, when it was right under their nose. The Sector 15 residents could have been screened for COVID-19 at this newly-constructed UPHC. We will ensure that it is opened immediately in the larger interest of citizens.”

A healthcare worker attached to Sector 12, UPHC, Kharghar, on condition of anonymity said, “Initially, all COVID-19 monitoring and telemedicine would be coordinated through the UPHC in Sector 12. It was the command centre for coordination with the PMC and other ward UPHCs between Kharghar and Panvel area.”

Before the outbreak of the pandemic, the centre was used to give regular polio and other vaccinations to newborns, and provide primary care to pregnant women. The centre would also provide free contraceptives, testing for HIV and counselling. It was also a primary centre for detection, diagnosis, and treatment of malaria, tuberculosis, including carrying out DOTs programme, and screening of leprosy. “[Due to COVID-19] all these facilities are being been provided at a new place,” said Dr Pankaj Titar, a medical officer attached to PMC. He added, “If the new UPHC becomes operational soon, it will ease the workload, especially at a time, when the chances of a second COVID infection wave cannot be ruled out.”

Meanwhile, residents of Kharghar and Panvel will soon be getting a Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC). CIDCO will be spending Rs 2.30 crore on its construction.

When contacted, Sanjay Shinde, Deputy Commissioner, PMC said, “The UPHC building is ready. We are awaiting the Occupation Certificate from CIDCO. Once we get it, the same will be officially handed over to PMC by CIDCO. We can then use the centre to provide primary healthcare services and vaccination to residents of Kharghar.”