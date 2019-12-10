Mumbai: Indian scientists sign petition against Citizenship amendment Bill

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

While the Citizenship amendment Bill has already led to major anger in-country, Indian scientists from across the world have issued a statement against the bill. Over 1000 scientists have already signed the statement that is shared digitally.

Calling immediate withdrawal of the bill, the statement reads, "The idea of India that emerged from the independence movement, and as enshrined in our constitution, is that of a country that aspires to treat people of all faiths equally. The use of religion as a criterion for citizenship in the proposed bill would mark a radical break with this history and would be inconsistent with the basic structure of the constitution. We fear, in particular, that the careful exclusion of Muslims from the ambit of the Bill will greatly strain the pluralistic fabric of the country."

The statement is receiving a major response from academia with many scientists from reputed institutions signing the statement that demands the withdrawal of the said bill. Some of the big names in the list include - Sandip Trivedi Director of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) Mumbai, Rajesh Gopakumar director of the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences in Bangalore, Atish Dabholkarat International Centre for Theoretical Physics, Italy among all. Support is pouring in from independent scholars, scientists, and academicians from different research and educational institutions across world; some of the major institute names include - IITs, IIMs, IISERs, JNU, Aligarh Muslim University, University of Massachusetts, University of Zurich, Yale University, Harvard University, Cornell University among all and many independent colleges.

While on One hand academicians, scholars and scientists are coming together with a statement, students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and Indian Institute of Population Science (IIPS) held a protest on Monday evening in front of Govandi station against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Opposing the bill, the students of two prime higher education institutions in the city, stated, "The bill violates the basic spirit of the Indian Constitution. This also violates Article 14 of the Indian Constitution which guarantees the right to equality. Citizenship is not the pocket money of politicians. Students marched toward Govandi Station from their respective institutes with placards against the bill. While creating awareness regarding the bill on road, the students also urged people at large to stand against the bill which according to them is trying to attack the foundation of the nation.

