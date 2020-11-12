Mumbai Indians' WAGs are Rohit Sharma's cheerleaders! See photo

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma led his team to a historic fifth IPL title when MI defeated Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final on November 10 in UAE.

Rohit Sharma led from the front with an inspiring 68 runs and along with his bowling unit of Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav and Nathan Coulter-Nile, went on to overpower DC by 5 wickets in dramatic fashion.

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh cheered from the stands for her husband as always. But it was not only her this time. In fact the entire WAGs (wives and girlfriends) of the Mumbai Indians players were also standing alongside Ritika cheering for their respective partners.

Ritika Sajdeh went on to share a lovely photo on Instagram of Mumbai Indians players' WAGs in Dubai during the IPL 2020 final. She captioned it: 'Wooooohooooo.'

Rohit Sharma, who was grateful as ever, replied in the comments: 'Best cheerleaders.' Needless to say, they did create an impact and the results are for all to see.

Rohit all praise for MI bowlers

Post MI's fifth IPL title win, Rohit Sharma said, "We got a wicket on the first ball and we got a couple more after that. We just wanted to keep the pressure, the execution was perfect from all the bowlers. We knew Stoinis and Dhawan are Delhi's key batters, so we wanted to bowl our key bowlers at them, getting early wickets was the key, we wanted to take early wickets, when you have the best new ball bowler in your squad, why not go with that? Boult has been fantastic for us this season and so has Bumrah. They are the ones who kept us in the game throughout. [James] Pattinson, [Nathan] Coulter-Nile, [Rahul] Chahar, and Krunal Pandya also did their job."

