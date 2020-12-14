Mumbai: IPS officer shares Google review of police station written by 'detainee', Twitterati enjoy a laugh

An IPS officer shared a 'review' of a Mira-Bhayandar police station by a detainee which led to a funny banter on Twitter.

IPS Santosh Singh, shared the Google review of Naya Nagar police station at Mira-Bhayandar by one Mansuri Avesh which stated, “Got arrested there. They treated me very well, the cells are also great...The officers are also kind...would definitely go there once again if I get the chance.”

Also Read: Filipino girl orders food online, 42 riders arrive with parcels at same home due to app glitch

Sharing the screenshot of the review, the IPS officer put a tongue-in-cheek post which read “Police station so nice, people want to get arrested here again. How do you assess it.”

Twitterati couldn’t get enough of the post and some of them gave their own ‘customer feedbacks’ of the police station.

Also Read: IAS officer shares stunning video of Nilgiri Mountains, tweeple call it 'Heaven on Earth'

“Handcuffs issue needs to be resolved immediately. Officer in-charge please make it criminal friendly,” wrote a Twitter user, to which the IPS replied sarcastically, “Should have allowed to bring own handcuff as per own fit size.”

Another ‘food reviewer’ tweeted, “Would love to review the food, but as a guest,” to which the officer funnily replied, “You will not get a feel then.”

Hilariously, a lot of people asked if free Wi-Fi was available at the station and Singh invited them to “take a tour.”

Reviewer should be rewarded with second chance... — Sushant Bharti (@bhartisushant) December 12, 2020

à¤²à¤Âà¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥Â à¤¯à¤¹ à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤Âà¤° à¤¸à¥Â à¤­à¥Â à¤Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¤¾ à¤Âà¤¹à¤¸à¤¾à¤¸ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ÂðÂÂÂ — Tameshwar Kaiwartya (@TameshwarKewat) December 13, 2020

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news