Mumbai: ITI students help get life back on track

mumbai

Students from across state reach flood-affected regions to help authorities

With people from across the state stepping up to help the flood-affected regions of Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli, the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) of Maharashtra has taken a different approach to assist the flood-affected people. The institution, known to provide train students as electricians, plumbers, carpenters, wire-men, etc will be sending their students to the affected areas in batches to help local authorities get life back on track.

A total of 417 ITIs run under the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) across the state will send their students. Yogesh Patil, deputy director at DVET, said that 42 teams had lined up so far. "Of these, nine have already reached Kolhapur while five will reach soon. The rest have been put on stand-by and will be sent to different locations as and when required. These teams will be working along with local authorities — civic bodies, Maharashtra State Electricity Board — in the flood-affected areas," he said. The students will stay at hostels of local ITIs.

"Having trained youngsters as help will definitely speed up work. The MSEB was able to restore 65 electricity metres in Sangli in a day with help from ITI students. It is a win-win situation since the students get hands-on training under engineers while local authorities get help," said Yatin Pargaonkar, principal of Sangli ITI which has sent 100 of its students for help.

42

No. of teams helping

