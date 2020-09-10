Mumbai: It's confirmed! Final year exams to be held online

Even though the exams will be for 50 marks, MU will convert the marks course-wise depending on how many marks are allotted for written exams. Representation pic

The Mumbai University (MU) declared the much-awaited final year exam guidelines via a circular on Wednesday. As per the circular, the exams will be held by all colleges from October 1 to 17 and since the examination will be held online and based on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), there will be no facility of re-evaluation.

Colleges have also been told to collect students' information on their current location, availability of smart devices and internet facility to take online tests among all to help them appear for the online exams.

It further states that the exam will be held for 50 marks. However, when the results are declared, the marks will be converted course-wise depending on how many marks are allotted for written exams.

Moreover, if any student is without good internet facility for appearing for the exams, concerned college is expected to arrange facilities for the students with help from the local administration.

"Considering the pandemic conditions, the varsity will be holding the examination giving utmost importance to the safety of students. This is why if any student does not directly have access to the technology required to appear for the examination, the locals around him or her should help the student. As a varsity we appeal local government authorities and social work organisations to come forward for help," said Dr Suhas Pednekar, Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University.

Also Read: MUHS exam students are allowed to take local trains from September 8

"The college should collect the information of the final semester students of its college (for example mobile number, email, PRN, online examination equipment like a laptop, computer, smartphone, internet and where is the student at present)," it states.

"Moreover, for the proper organisation of examinations, MU has prepared stream-wise clusters of colleges (traditional colleges, management, engineering, etc.) and one college in each cluster as the lead college has to carry out the responsibility of planning the examination as determined by the University," reads the circular which further asks colleges to start preparing question-bank and take mock tests of students to understand the new pattern.

FYJC admissions stayed

AFTER the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs, the state education department stayed the second merit list of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions that was to be declared on Thursday. This will be another major setback to the ongoing FYJC admissions, as the process was already delayed due to the pandemic. Moreover; this also raises doubts about the admissions being completed after the first merit list as per the Maratha reservation.

Director of Education (Secondary and Higher secondary Education), Dinkar Patil, said, "The second merit list of the ongoing FYJC admissions was going to be declared on Thursday at 1 am. However, in view of the SC order the admission process has been stayed until further notice. The new schedule regarding admissions will be declared after orders from the state government." The SC's decision brought joy to some parents who have been fighting against additional reservation.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news