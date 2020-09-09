MUHS exam students are allowed to take local trains from September 8

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Students appearing for the exams of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik, starting September 8 and spread over the month will be allowed to travel on local trains of both Central and Western Railway by flashing their exam admit cards, accompanied by guardians/parents.

A railway note said as per a request received from MUHS controller of examinations, permission has been granted by the railway board to the candidates, including bachelor of occupational therapy exam at KEM Hospital scheduled from September 8.

