Mumbai: Jackal rescued after attack on a puppy and child

national

Members of NGO RAW find the animal in a weak condition; admit it to SPCA Animal Hospital

Members of NGO PAWS rescued the jackal from Tata Nagar near Bhandupeswar Kund

With an increasing number of jackals being rescued from the Mangrove forest patches across the city over the past couple of months, members of NGO PAWS rescued another one from Tata Nagar near Bhandupeswar Kund on Thursday. When the members were informed that the jackal had attacked a puppy and a child in the area, they immediately rushed to the spot, rescued it and handed it over to the SPCA Animal Hospital. Sources from the hospital said the jackal would be later released in its natural habitat.

Sunish Subramanian Kunju, honorary wildlife warden and a member of NGO PAWS, said, "A staff of Vidyadhiraja High School informed us about the jackal, whose condition was very weak. The forest department was informed and the jackal was handed over to SPCA Animal Hospital."

Though a number of jackals have been rescued from in and around the Mangrove patches, no study has been conducted on these sightings yet. Mumbai-based NGO Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare plans to conduct the study, a proposal regarding which has been sent to the forest department. The team would conduct a socio-economic survey of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, about the locations where jackals have been spotted.

Many rescued this year

March 2018: An injured Golden Jackal was rescued from a housing complex near the Vikhroli Mangroves

April 2018: A Golden Jackal was killed in an accident on the Eastern Express Highway between Mulund and Airoli

May 2018: A paralysed jackal was rescued from Navi Mumbai

October 2018: Two jackals were rescued from Lokhandwala and Bhandup respectively

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates