Mumbai: Jilted lover stalks, threatens to morph nude photos of colleague; arrested

Representational picture

A 32-year-old man on Tuesday was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly threatening to throw acid on a femal colleague's face because she turned down his proposal.

The accused identified as Abhijit Bachelal Singh working in a private bank was besotted with the woman. When she spurned him,he started making threat calls and sending letters at the workplace and demanded that she pay Rs 15 lakh, failing which he threatened to fling acid at her and her mother. He frightened her to such an extent that she was scared to leave her house and even stopped going to office.

According to a report in The Times of India, the police said that most of the calls were made from public phones. “Singh used to place a kerchief on the mouthpiece so that his voice would not be recognised," said the officer. Senior inspector Sunil Jadhav said that during one such call, Singh threatened the woman that he would malign her reputation by morphing nude photos with her face.

Frustrated, the woman approached the police. The crime branch officials kept tabs on him for a month, and nabbed Singh who then confessed to having threatened the complainant.

Singh, was produced in court on Tuesday.

