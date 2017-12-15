Mumbai: Joggers' track under Dadar TT flyover soon

Come April and the BMC is likely to develop the space under the Dadar TT flyover, also known as Nana Shankarsheth flyover, to build a joggers' track

After developing a 600-metre stretch under the Matunga flyover, from Ruia College signal to Maheshwari Udyan, the BMC has already started work on the next section from Maheshwari Udyan towards Gandhi Market as part of the second phase. The F North ward office is also developing an extension of about 70 to 80 metres from Ruia college signal to Parsi Colony as part of the project. The positive response received from residents to this project has encouraged the civic body to develop the space under the Dadar TT flyover, also known as the Nana Shankarsheth Flyover, into a joggers' track. Sources said that work on it would most likely start next April after the theme gets finalised.



Following the High Court's order to clear the spaces below flyovers, the F North ward office had turned them into no-parking zones, forcing taxi drivers and other vehicles to leave the area. However, as part of phase III, the BMC will start work on the stretch from Parsi Colony to Dadar fire brigade next April.



Vehicles are not allowed to park under the Nana Shankarsheth Flyover at Khodadad Circle, Dadar East

Confirming the development, a civic official said that the project related to laying of the joggers' track was still in the planning stage and work would start after the theme is finalised. The civic body has already spent about Rs 7 crore for the previous work and the estimate for the upcoming development is yet to be fixed.

Speaking to mid-day, Keshav Ubale, assistant municipal commissioner of F North ward, said, "So far, we have received good response from citizens with regard to the developed space below the Matunga flyover. Now we are planning to revamp the space under the Dadar flyover."

