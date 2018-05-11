Mumbai Additional DG Himanshu Roy commits suicide at his home

The top cop was known for his bravado and his physique. It is believed that the former ATS chief and IPS officer was suffering from cancer and was depressed.



Himanshu Roy. File pic

Himanshu Roy, Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police who was undergoing treatment for cancer, has reportedly committed suicide at his residence. According to reports, Roy shot himself with his service revolver at his government residence in Mumbai. Roy was rushed to a Mumbai hospital, where he was declared brought dead. He is believed to have shot himself between 12pm to 1pm. Recent reports state that the body of himanshu Roy has been taken to GT hospital for a post mortem and his wife has left for the hospital as well.



The former ATS Himanshu Roy was taken to Bombay Hospital. File Pic

The Police Commissioner DD Padasalgikar visited Bombay Hospital and the Railway commissioner Niket Kaushik outside Bombay hospital. He was additional commissioner of police in Mumbai Crime Branch and also DIG in ATS under Himanshu Roy. In a statement MN Singh, former CP sais, " I am shocked with the incident, we have lost one of the best officers from police force."

Himnashu Roy was a 1988 batch IPS officer was the longest serving Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Crime Branch. He was also the ATS chief, Nashik SP, DCP Zone 1, Mumbai.



People throng Bombay Hospital after Himanshu Roy was taken in

