Mumbai: JVPD flyover to cut travel time from Versova to Andheri to 20 mins

The JVPD flyover is expected to cut down the travel time from Versova to Andheri via the Western Express Highway by almost half. File pic

Finally there is some good news for all those who travel between Versova and Andheri on a daily basis, as work on the JVPD flyover may start soon with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) preparing to appoint consultants to design the project, which is likely to cost approximately Rs 150 crore. The civic body has even started to draft tenders for the same. The flyover is expected to cut down the travel time from Versova to Andheri via the Western Express Highway (WEH) by almost half.

Sources said that the flyover would pass from over the Airport Authority of India's (AAI) land at Juhu, which at present is a private road. "The flyover will cross the Metro line IIA at one junction and then move parallel to it," said a civic official. While the Metro line would be on the second level, the flyover would be on the first."

The project has been on the drawing board for long as there was no clarity on its design, but BMC officials claimed that as the Bandra-Versova Sea Link was too being worked out, the flyover would be a beneficial one. "While currently it takes 45 minutes to reach the WEH from Versova, the flyover is expected to bring the time down to 20 minutes," said another official.

The Bridge Department is constructing another flyover near the Teli gully junction in Andheri East. Commuters coming from Juhu Circle can take the Barfiwala flyover, then the Gokhale bridge and the Teli gully flyover to reach the WEH. Once the JVPD flyover is ready, commuters can skip the chaotic Juhu Circle signal and reach the highway in 15 minutes. There will be a Bandra-Versova Sea Link exit near Nana Nani Park in Versova as well. Commuters coming from the sea link side can first take the JVPD flyover, then the Barfiwala flyover, Gokhale bridge and Teli gully flyover to reach Andheri East.

A civic official said, "The tenders are currently being drafted and are expected to be issued by next month. The AAI has also agreed to part with the 500 square-metre land worth Rs 11.6 crore."

