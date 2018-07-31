Mumbai: Kandivli teenager dies of Leptospirosis, second such death this month

The Kandivli resident succumbed on July 28 in a private hospital

Representational Image

One more Mumbaikar fell prey to leptospirosis this monsoon. The Kandivli resident succumbed on July 28 in a private hospital. Tanmay Pradnye, 16, had been admitted at Malad's Siddhivinayak Hospital a week ago.

A doctor said, "He was admitted here on July 24 for fever, diarrhoea and vomiting. After two days, his condition started deteriorating due to multiple-organ failure. He was kept on ventilator but died on Saturday."

Executive health officer, BMC, Dr Padmaja Keskar, however, said, "The latest leptospirosis death (Pradnye's) is still not registered with BMC's epidemiology cell."

