Mumbai: Teenager dies due to suspected leptospirosis

The chances of people getting infected by leptospirosis increases if they get into waterlogged areas. Representation pic

Another Mumbaikar succumbed to suspected leptospirosis this month, taking the death toll to 3 this season. The student from Worli, had roamed for a long time in the rain water. Following this, he developed suspected leptospirosis on the third day and died on Friday. Last month, around 5 cases were detected, and the number has increased to 16 this month.

The 17-year-old's medical history revealed that he had walked through flooded water and gone for an outing at Worli Sea face and other areas of Mumbai in the rains. "Following this, he developed fever on the third day and was given treatment at a BMC-run dispensary. Later, when his condition deteriorated, he was referred to a tertiary-level hospital, as he had vomited blood. But his family delayed his treatment. He developed respiratory problems and started coughing blood," said a senior officer from the health department of BMC.

There were 24 suspected cases of leptospirosis recorded this monsoon. Last year, till July only three deaths related to suspected leptospirosis were reported.

Leptospirosis is an infection caused by the bacteria leptospira. Humans catch it when they come in contact with soil or water contaminated by the urine of animals infected with leptospira. Animals like cattle, horses, pigs, dogs, rodents, especially rats are known to be carriers of the leptospira bacteria.

"When people get into waterlogged areas, the chances of getting infected increase. That's why we always suggest people use protective clothes and footwear to avoid getting in touch with the water in monsoon," said executive health officer, BMC, Dr Padmaja Keskar.

