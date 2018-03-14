Mumbai: KG Subramanyan's 'Janmashtami' sells for record Rs 1.74 crore

Artist KG Subramanyan saw a new record set for him at an art auction last evening in Mumbai



Artist KG Subramanyan saw a new record set for him at an art auction last evening in Mumbai. His work, Janmashtami, went under the hammer for Rs 1.74 crore at Saffronart's evening sale of modernist works. There were 65 total lots at the sale, including works by Tyeb Mehta and Jehangir Sabavala.

Janmashtami, 2015, is a diptych that celebrates the birth of Krishna through vibrant iconography. It was initially estimated to sell at Rs 1.5-2 crore. Subramanyan's previous world record was for Black Grey White, 2014. Subramanyan hailed from Kerala and was one of post independent India's leading artists. In 1948, he graduated from Kala Bhavan in Santiniketan, where he studied under Benode Behari Mukherjee, Nandalal Bose and Ramkinkar Baij.

He is known for incorporating folklore and local techniques into his work, and inspiring generations of students of Baroda's MS University's Fine Arts programme as faculty member. In his seven-decade-long career, his works have been part of over 50 solo shows. He passed away on June 29, 2016 at the age of 92.

