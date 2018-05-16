Mumbai kids on song in Asian Aerobics meet

Mumbai kids who were part of the Maharashtra team for the Asian Aerobics Championship held earlier this month, returned home with a rich haul - six gold, 12 silver and eight bronze medals - from Bangkok



Members of the Mumbai aerobics team pose with their medals

Mumbai kids who were part of the Maharashtra team for the Asian Aerobics Championship held earlier this month, returned home with a rich haul - six gold, 12 silver and eight bronze medals - from Bangkok.

Thanks to their sterling 26-medal show, the gymnasts will now get an opportunity to represent India in the Asian Russian Aerobics Championship this October. The Mumbai kids who won a gold, silver and bronze each were Chaitrali Karve, Sakshi Ogalapurkar, Sanchi Ogalapurkar, Nisha Chalke and Nakshatra Ansari.

Shruti Sawant and Shravani Sakpal were rewarded three and two silver medals respectively while Tanvi Paradkar got two silver and one bronze. Ashutosh Jadhav, a student of IES School, Bhandup claimed two bronze medals.

Ashutosh, a special child, did justice to his potential and performed steps which were difficult for normal children. Sixty eight participants from Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were part of this tournament along with 28 from Thailand.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates