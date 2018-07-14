Mumbai: Killer potholes claim two more lives

28-year-old motorist becomes fourth person to die due to craters in Kalyan; Navi Mumbai witnesses death of 27-year-old man

Kalpesh died on the Gandhari bridge, after his motorbike got stuck in a pothole and skidded, and a truck ran over him. Pic/Sameer Markande

While the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) drags its feet on repairing potholes, the killer craters claimed another innocent life in the wee hours of Friday. Kalpesh Jadhav, 28, a sand transporter, died on the Gandhari bridge, after his motorbike got stuck in a pothole and skid, following which a truck ran over him. His death was instantaneous. This is the fourth incident in under six weeks in Kalyan where potholes have been the cause of death.

The Khadakpada police, under whose jurisdiction the bridge falls, took the help of social workers to start filling up potholes themselves around 9.30 am, to prevent further deaths. They have also registered a case against the truck driver who ran over Kalpesh. A senior Khadakpada police official said, "No matter who fills this, it will at least save people's lives and help maintain law and order."



Kalpesh Jadhav

Couldn't see pothole

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Friday, around 2 am, after Kalpesh left from home to go to work. According to the Khadakpada police officials, Jadhav, who is a resident of Nandkar village, was on his way to meet a dealer in Kalyan. When he was crossing the Gandhari bridge, said SPI of Khadakpada police station, Balasaheb Kadam, "His bike's headlight was a little low and it was raining. He couldn't see the pothole, which was filled with water. His bike got stuck into it, after which he fell. Immediately, the truck behind him ran over him." The police immediately reached the spot after and took Kalpesh to the Rukmini hospital, but he was declared dead before arrival.

Vilas Dharma Jadhav, Kalpesh's maternal uncle said, "His family is in trauma. He got married just last Diwali. His wife Suparna hasn't drank a drop of water since hearing about his death. Everyone in the family is angry. Once we complete all the rituals, we will fight to get justice." Suparna has gone to her parents house. Kalpesh's mother, Chaya Chandramani, said between sobs, "We will make the lives of those who have taken my son's life miserable. We will fight for it. All of us Nandkar villagers will fight against injustice." Angry villagers even fought with KDMC commissioner Govind Bodke when he visited the spot. All over Kalyan, citizens are blaming the civic authority for not giving them the right to live

KDMC blames citizens

Since last Saturday, KDMC has assured its workers are filling up all the potholes in the area night and day. Reacting to this death, mayor Vinita Rane did not have any other answer except, "Residents are not allowing us to repair the roads, otherwise we would have done it before the monsoon." The road where Manisha Bhoir died on Saturday is yet to be completely repaired.

In Navi Mumbai, too

On Friday, labourer Sunny Vishwakarma, 27, a resident of Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, died after his bike got stuck in a pothole and skid on the Thane-Belapur road, near Sanpada. He fell on his head and died on the spot. His friend Kishor Yadav, who was riding pillion, is injured and has been admitted in the hospital. Pradeep is survived by his wife and two children, all of whom reside in Uttar Pradesh. His body is being taken to the state now.

Death by potholes

June 2: Atharva Atharale, 5, run over by a truck after the motorbike his father was riding got stuck in a pothole

July 7: Manisha Bhoir, 40, civic school peon, died after a motorbike she was riding pillion on got stuck in a pothole

July 10: Anna, 40, worker, run over by a truck after he tripped and fell into a pothole

'Will remain angry till we don't get justice'

Mahesh Atharale, Aarav's father

'I was angry and will remain angry till we don't get justice. How can these authorities behave in such a ruthless manner. We're paying taxes for everything, but still getting zero percent facilities. We have to adjust with everything'

Shrikant Pathare, Manisha's uncle

'All of us are fighting to fill the potholes, but seeing the way the authorities are working, we don't think that the potholes will get filled this year. This should have been the pre-monsoon preparation. Had these deaths not occurred, they wouldn't even tried to fill some of it. We don't want bullet trains, we want basic facilities'

Kunal Patil, social worker

'BJP and Shiv Sena, who were earlier yelling for the same cause, are now in power and yet, they've not done the basic work they'd assured people they would do. We're not safe because our government does not want to keep us safe. Next time a party worker visits any resident's house to get the vote, please be prepared to give all answers'

