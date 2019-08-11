Mumbai: 'Kin of dentist killed in lift mishap will be compensated'

mumbai

BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi, who is also member of the board of trustees at BDL museum, confirms development; says compensation amount yet to be decided

Dr Arnavaz Havewala

Over three months after 63-year-old Dr Arnavaz Havewala, a well-known South Mumbai dentist, died in a freak lift accident at the Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Byculla, BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has said that compensation will be given to her family. The request for compensation came from Havewala's 24-year-old daughter, Hera, as her late mother was the only earning member in the family.

The incident took place on April 28, when the lift carrying Havewala and her daughter collapsed during their visit to the museum. Both were rushed to Masina Hospital and after being treated for several days, Havewala, who had suffered a severe pelvic fracture, died of a cardiac arrest on May 9. While Pardeshi confirmed that compensation will be given, the details are yet to be worked out. "Funds [for the compensation] will come from the trust. Based on the existing norms, the amount will be decided upon," he said. The municipal commissioner is also a member of the board of trustees, while the mayor is the chairperson of the trust. When contacted, Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar said that he would meet with Pardeshi on Tuesday and take a decision in the matter.

Praveen Pardeshi

Havewala's close friends said that her son and daughter were financially dependent on her, and after her death, her daughter had approached Tasneem Mehta, managing trustee of the museum, for a compensation. Havewala's daughter had even met with Pheroza Godrej, a member of the trust that is managing the museum and was told that the trust would take the final decision on it. "The family hasn't received any official response or anything in writing from either the BMC or the museum official," said a family member, on condition of anonymity. Museum officials said that they had paid for Havewala and her daughter's medical expenses at Masina Hospital, which amounted to around R4.5 lakh. "This is a public government trust and the board will take a decision under the guidance of the mayor and the municipal commissioner," said Mehta.

