Mumbai: Kin ransack hospital, refuse to pay bill after patient dies during treatment

The Mumbai Police registered an FIR against relatives of a patient for allegedly ransacking Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra East after he died during treatment. The Kherwadi police registered a case of rioting, criminal intimidation, deterring government officials from discharging their duty, lockdown violation, along with other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was registered against Junaid, Sahil, Imaan, Ajat, Ahad, Rakesh, and several other relatives of the patient. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the alleged incident took place on Sunday in the state-run Guru Nanak Hospital where a patient, identified as Taufiq Shaikh, was admitted for treatment.

The police said the relatives got angry after the doctors informed them that Shaikh has passed away during treatment. The furious relatives of the patient allegedly started abusing the hospital staff, saying they would neither allow the hospital to conduct formalities such as post-mortem examination nor accept the body.

The patients' relatives also allegedly told the authorities that they would not clear the hospital bills. As per the complaint, when the hospital employees tried to calm them down, the accused turned violent.

They broke window glasses and furniture. The hospital authorities called the police and a team from Kherwadi police station reached the spot. Even after the police intervened in the matter, the accused misbehaved with the hospital staff and the security personnel.

"We have registered an FIR based on the complaint from the hospital authorities. The accused are yet to be arrested," a police officer said.

