Mumbai: Kurla school remains open on Eid, but some allowed to stay away

national

Though Kohinoor International School decided to remain open on the public holiday, Muslim students were allowed to take an off if they wished

Kohinoor International School at Kurla

All was well till Kurla-based Kohinoor International School decided not to declare Wednesday a holiday on the occasion of Eid, but what created a lot of confusion was the fact that Muslim students were given the leeway to take an off on the day if they wished to. However, the school had also decided to not schedule major academic activities for the day, so that those who stay away would not miss out on a lot.

Even though the state education department had left it to the school to decide whether they would declare Eid a holiday, educationists are of the opinion that it was inappropriate to allow only a certain community to take the day off. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a school staffer said, "The school had to function on Wednesday in order to complete some academic activities as per the calendar. However, we ensured that no major activities were scheduled for the day, considering that it was a public holiday, and those taking an off should not miss out on a lot."

Adding to this, a teacher from the school said, "No holiday had been declared for the day. But if someone wanted to take leave he/she could." However, despite the confusion, most of the students attended school as parents were of the view that it was better to complete the academic activities during the day and then head for celebrations.

A parent, who was at the school to pick up his son, said, "If the school is functioning on a particular day, then how can we not send our children. He can join the celebrations in the evening." Another parent said, "We have to do what is important for the child. The school calendar needs to be followed so that the child doesn't miss out on anything." Meanwhile, when mid-day approached the school administration for a comment on the issue, nobody responded. Principal Deepali Nene, too, did not meet the reporter.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates