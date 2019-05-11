Mumbai: Law students relieved as GLC agrees to have retest

national

The viva voce retest will be conducted on the same day, said the Government Law College notice issued on Friday

Representational picture

After 10 days of uncertainty about their future, the final year students of Government Law College (GLC), who failed an internal assessment, heaved a sigh of relief on Friday as the principal agreed to hold retest.

As many as 270 students of three-year and five-year law courses had failed the internal examination of Professional Ethics, Public Interest Layering and Drafting, Pleading and Conveyancing. The final year students were at the risk of losing an academic year as they cannot sit for the final semester examination without clearing the internal tests. Although the GLC had always held retests for internal papers, Dr Suvarna Koele decided to do away with the process after taking charge as the college principal.

However, she had to give in to the demands of the students after they requested the Mumbai University to intervene. The MU had, on Thursday, sent a letter to Koele directing her to hold the retest. “The students of three years as well as five years course of law at GLC of 2018-19 who have either failed or were absent in the written practical examination previously conducted by the college should note that the written practical re-examination of the relevant subjects shall be conducted on Tuesday May 14. The viva voce retest will be conducted on the same day,” said the college notice issued on Friday.

