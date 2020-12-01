Mumbai: Laxman Murdeshwar, owner of 'Mamledar Misal' in Thane, passes away

Thane's famous food joint 'Mamledar Misal' owner Laxman Murdeshwar passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 84.

Started in 1952, the 'Mamledar Misal' is run by the Murdeshwar family. It was Murdeshwar's father Narsimha, who introduced misal along with other Maharashtrian dishes which later became popular.

Mamledar Misal got its name from the 'mamledar kacheri' - the location of their first outlet in Thane. While Murdeshwar was successful in creating the 'Mamledar Misal' brand over the years, at present, the third generation of the Murdeshwar family serves people across Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai at their 14 joints.

Navnirman Sena (MSN) chief Raj Thackeray along with his son Amit Thackeray was once spotted relishing the spicy misal at Mamledar Misal after a rally in Thane.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news