Mumbai: Legislators gang up against 'erring' public servants

Legislators gang up against 'erring' public servants, ask for punishment even as PSI is suspended for abusing former home minister Bhujbal

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray arrives at Vidhan Bhawan, during the Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra State Assembly, in Nagpur. Pic/PTI

Intense debate in the state assembly, which resulted in the suspension of a police officer for allegedly abusing a senior member of the House, and subsequently saw participation of many aggrieved MLAs, proved that all is not well between law makers, administrators and police officers.

In a rare show of unity, the legislators ganged up against government officials, seeking protection from insubordination and misbehaviour that amounted to breaching members' special privileges.

Complaints poured in, serious accusations were levelled and even transfers of some 'erring' officials were demanded during a prolonged debate on Wednesday. The members were unanimous in demanding revocation of a legislation, an amendment to a criminal law that provides for a jail term of five years (it is currently two years) for those obstructing public servants from doing their duty, under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code. The offence has been made non-bailable.

Speaker Haribhau Bagde directed the government to suspend a PSI in Shrigonda town, Mahavir Jadhav, for allegedly abusing NCP leader and ex-home minister Chhagan Bhujbal. Bhujbal's party colleague Jitendra Ahwad tabled a special privilege motion on this. Awhad said the PSI had visited the residence of one Bhimrao Nalage in an inebriated condition and abused Bhujbal (who wasn't there and had no connection with the incident) for no reason.

"Public servants are arrogant, irresponsible and can't be held accountable. Such officers should be suspended so that a strong message is sent out," he said. Opposition leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil endorsed Ahwad's demand. "Such incidents are on the rise. Public servants don't treat public representatives with respect. The officials who think they are above the law should be disciplined," said Patil.

Shiv Sena members who were extremely enthused by the presence of the party's youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray in the viewers' gallery, also pursued the demand. Sunil Prabhu asked the House to stand united whenever a member is ill-treated by public servants.

BJP's Eknath Khadse asked the Speaker to direct suspension of the police officer. A Sena member, Rajesh Kshirsagar, dug out a six-year-old case in which he had sought action against IPS officer Jyotipriya Singh. "I will resign if the government doesn't punish the officer," he said, adding that Singh had threatened a witness who was asked to appear before a committee of privileges.

Khadse targets Desai

Eknath Khadse demanded to know about a breach of privilege motion he had moved against industry minister Subhash Desai for misleading the government in a land deal that he (Khadse) is facing an inquiry in. He blamed the minister and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation for being party to his harassment over past two years.

No change in minimum age

No reduction in minimum age Education minister Vinod Tawde rejected a suggestion made by a Council member, Dattatray Sawant, that the minimum age for admission in Std I be reduced to five years from six. He said though other states and some boards have violated a law for minimum age, the Maharashtra government would not follow suit.

BJP celebrates special irrigation package

BJP's minister for water resources, Girish Mahajan thanked PM Narendra Modi and union water resources minister Nitin Gadkari, for approving special financial assistance of Rs 3,831.41-cr for completion of balance works of 83 minor and 8 major/medium irrigation projects in Marathwada, Vidarbha and drought prone areas of the rest of Maharashtra over a period of 5 years.

