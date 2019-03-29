Mumbai: Leopard numbers increase in Sanjay Gandhi National Park

national

The aim of the study was also to estimate the number of leopards in SGNP in the year 2018 and compare the number with those from the database of 2015 and 2017

All pictures/Nikit Surve

While the scientific study related to leopards done in and around Sanjay Gandhi National Park pointed out that the leopard population has reached 47 from the earlier figure of 41 , the wildlife conservationists feel that the need of the hour is to make sure that the wildlife corridors connecting the adjoining forest on the northern side of SGNP including Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary are maintained so that the dispersing leopards can successfully travel. Of the 47 leopards, Aarey is home to 6 adult leopards and three cubs.

The study also highlights an interesting fact that leopards from SGNP are travelling or dispersing towards the north of the park crossing the Thane Creek, highways and railway lines and this was proved by the fact that a leopard who was found dead on the Bhiwandi road last year was identified as a leopard from SGNP.

Leopard. Pic/Nikit Surve

A report titled "Monitoring Density & Movement of leopards in and around the Sanjay Gandhi National Park 2018." prepared by Wildlife Biologist Nikit Surve from the Wildlife Conservation Society- India was released on Tuesday by Chief Conservator of Forest and SGNP Director Anwar Ahmed.

It should be noted that the study was carried out under the supervision of Dr. Vidya Athreya. This year was the fourth time this exercise was carried out since a basic survey was done in 2011.

Speaking to mid-day, biologist Nikit Surve said, " We are happy with the outcome of our study which states that there are 47 leopards in and around SGNP compared to the earlier figure of 41. The interesting finding of the study was that L59 a male leopard was photographed first in May 2017 on Malad trail and was found on the Kaman - Bhiwandi road in January 2018. This leopard had crossed the Ghodbunder road, Vasai creek, Diva - Kaman - Vasai railway line and was found dead on the Kaman - Bhiwandi road. There were instances of six other leopards individuals showing dispersal from one end of the park to another."

It should be noted that the above-mentioned finding will also help the park authorities to prepare a plan which can be discussed with the urban planners and will help in developing and mainlining wildlife corridors.

The aim of the study was also to estimate the number of leopards in SGNP in the year 2018 and compare the number with those from the database of 2015 and 2017. The study also helped the researcher to assess for the movement of leopards inside as well as outside the Park’s boundary.

During the study, the researcher's photo captured a total of 47 individual leopards from the study area. Out of the 47 individuals photo captured 17 were identified as males, 27 females and 3 individuals whose sex remains unknown. Eight leopard cubs were also photo captured apart from the 47 leopards.

Out of the 47 leopards photo captured this year, 25 matches with the existing database from 2015 and 2017. The remaining 22 leopards were photographed for the first time.

What is also interesting is the fact that wwo leopard individuals from 2018 match with the database which researcher have from the camera trapping conducted in 2011.

Park Director and CCF Anwar Ahmed said, " Other animals photo-captured were Humans, Jungle cat, Bonnet macaque, Rhesus macaque, Common langur, Sambar, Spotted deer, Barking deer, small Indian civet, Palm civet, Indian hare, and Ruddy mongoose. Female leopards were photographed with cubs of different age groups and additionally a lactating and pregnant female were also photographed."

In the current camera trapping study, the researchers obtained photographic evidence of 47 individual leopards compared to 41 individuals from 2017 and 35 individuals in 2015. Of the 22 leopards which were photographed for the first time in this year, 19 leopards are young leopards which did not get photo captured in the years before. Sixteen leopards from the 2017 database which did not get photo captured could be due to natural or accidental deaths and/or movement of leopards outside SGNP of which we currently have poor knowledge about.

"This year we got evidence of one leopard from SGNP (L59) moving to Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary crossing linear barriers like Ghodbunder Road, Vasai creek, Diva-Kaman railway line, and the Kaman Bhiwandi road. Continuous monitoring of leopards across the entire landscape using camera trapping as a tool will help us understand the population dynamics of the leopards of Mumbai." added Ahmed.

How the camera trapping was done

The researcher with the help of volunteers sampled the Sanjay Gandhi National Park including the peripheral areas of Aarey Milk Colony, Bombay Veterinary College, IIT-Powai, Ghodbunder village and Nagla block. Approximately 140 sq. kms of area was covered in this exercise. The Park was divided into two blocks; Block 1 included 24 camera trap locations and Block 2 included 26 locations, making a total of 50 camera trap locations. Cameras were set to function for 22 days (April 25 to May 16) in Block 1 and 23 days (May 17 to June 8) in Block 2.

There is some good news for the wildlife lovers who were worrying about the fate of the cub of a leopard named Paani that was poached in film city in December 2018 at film city as the researchers have found that the cub of the same named Puri is alive. The cub Puri that used to roam with his mother in film city area has now moved inside SGNP.

"A female leopard L28 was photographed with her cub C5 in May 2018, the same female was found dead in a snare at film city on January 1, 2019. The cub which was last seen with her in May 2018 was recently photo captured on a kill on March 1, 2019 proving the survival and dispersal of the cub C5." said Surve

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates