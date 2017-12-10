Mumbai: Leopard spotted at playgroup in Andheri, rescue operations on

A leopard was spotted entering the playgroup for children near the Sher E Punjab Colony located in Andheri East, Mumbai

A leopard was spotted entering the playgroup for children near the Sher E Punjab Colony located in Andheri East, Mumbai.



Rescue operations at Sher E Punjab. Pic/ Nimesh Dave

The leopard was seen entering the premises at 4 am on Sunday. Rescue operations are currently on and details are awaited.

