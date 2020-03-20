Mumbai: Limited trains to run on Sunday during Janta Curfew

Mumbai: Railways services will be limited on Sunday including suburban trains, in view of the ‘Janata Curfew’ announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All food plazas, refreshment rooms and cell kitchens will be shut on Sunday.

While Western Railway has decided to cancel a few suburban services, 12 more mail express trains will be cancelled during the curfew period. The cancellation of suburban trains includes four services between Virar-Dahanu and Dahanu Churchgate. This will be in addition to the Sunday timetable in place that already limits the number of suburban services.

A Central Railway (CR) spokesperson said that it has been decided that on Sunday, the day of ‘Janata Curfew’, CR will run suburban services as per Sunday time table and further updates if any would be posted on the railways' official social media.

Meanwhile, as a precaution to prevent the spreading of corona virus infection, IRCTC from 22nd March, 2020 has cancelled On-Board Catering Services on Mail/Express trains and TSV (Train Side Vending) trains.