Mumbai: Little patients at Wadia hospital bear another noisy Dahi Handi

Scenes of Dahi Handi fervour and frenzy were seen across the city, but patients at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children did not have a good Monday, being forced to keep ears plugged in to avoid stress from high decibel levels, as loud instruments shattered the silence zone.

As per government rules, the area within a radius of 100 metres of all government and private hospitals is considered as a silence zone. But it seems, leaders, busy in celebrations, forgot to check the rules.

On Monday, when mid-day visited the hospital, several patients complained that the noise was so bad they had to keep the windows closed. Dahi Handi celebrations in the area were organised by NGO Swabhiman Sanghatana of Congress MLA Nitesh Rane.

"This is a problem every year... they inconsiderately beat drums and play loud music just outside the hospital. But because it is for a day, patients resign themselves to adjust to it and see it through," said a hospital staffer.

When mid-day contacted hospital CEO Dr Mini Bodhanwala, she said she hadn't received any complaint from anyone in the hospital but would look into it. "I don't know about this issue but will ask my staffers to check. If there is any noise pollution affecting the patients, we will act on it," she added.

