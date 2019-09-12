Mumbai local: Rayaan, Shahyan bag top ranking in junior snooker

The Razmi brothers, Rayaan and Shahyan, both of Radio Club, finished as Maharashtra's No. 1 and 2 junior ranked snooker players. Rayaan, 17, defended his title and retained the top position, as he produced some impressive performances to win all his three matches in the junior snooker semi-final round-robin league of the BSAM organised Maharashtra State Junior Snooker and Senior Snooker & Billiards Selection (leg 1) Championship at the PJ Hindu Gymkhana billiards room. Meanwhile, Shahyan, 14, and Khar Gymkhana cueists Sparsh Pherwani and Sumehr Mago completed the league with one win and two defeats. However, Shahyan, with a better win/loss frame difference of minus one (frame won 6, frame lost 7) as compared to Sprash's minus two (FW 5, FL 9), claimed second position. Sumehr with a frame difference of minus three, finished as the No. 4 ranked player.



The victorious Emeritus FC team with their trophy in Bandra recently

Emeritus FC Online Education clinch rink football title

Emeritus FC Online Education won the five-a-side rink football title at the St Stanislaus turf in Bandra, beating Cactus Global by a solitary goal in the final recently. In the fast-paced and thrilling finale, Vikram Oberoi's crucial strike proved to be the difference in the end as his Emeritus side emerged victors. Emeritus striker Ricky Sebastian was adjudged man of the tournament.

Registrations open for 2nd Mumbai Games

Registrations begin for the Mumbai Games Season 2 to be held from November 2019 to January 2020 in the city. Organised under the aegis of Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA), the annual sports extravaganza is likely to see participation of 15,000 sportspersons across different age groups. Indian sports legends — Pullela Gopichand, Anjali Bhagwat, and Viren Rasquinha are part of the governing council for the event. The second year will see a total of 18 sports to choose from, which include athletics, badminton, basketball, judo, chess, football and gymnastics among others.

Air India, HDFC Bank in Nadkarni Cup final

Air India and HDFC Bank comfortably won their respective semi-final matches of the MDFA Nadkarni Cup football tournament. Defending champions Air India scored twice in the first minutes of the second half to overcome Mumbai Customs 2-0. Sanchis Singh and Rosenberg George scored for Air India. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank recovered from an early setback to prevail over Mumbai City FC 4-2 at Cooperage. Pragnesh Solanki scored a brace while Miyaz Patel and Prashant Rane netted a goal each in HDFC's win. Sarvesh Bangar and Wilsh D'Souza found the back of the net for Mumbai City FC.

