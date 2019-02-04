Mumbai: Locals suspicious about claims made by dead octogenarian's caretaker

national

Senior police inspector Shriram Koregaonkar of Santacruz Police said that the police were verifying the documents produced by the caretaker, and "do not see any foul play in her death case so far.

Rodericks was found dead in her Bussa Apartments flat on January 24

The 87-year-old Besil Hellen Rodericks' death in her Santacruz flat has created quite a stir in the Khira Nagar locality after a caretaker of hers claimed right over her Rs 2 crore flat on the basis of a sale deed.

The caretaker, Khalid Mohammed, has also submitted an affidavit to the police stating that Rodericks wanted a Hindu cremation according to her will. Local residents and activists have raised suspicion over his claims and accordingly written a letter to the Santacruz police.

"We are surprised that Ms Besil asked for cremation and not a Christian burial as we have been in regular touch with her as members of the Christian community. Due to her visual impairment, we had to even guide her in signing cheques. We have been in touch with for 30 years now and don't know when Mr Khalid came into the picture (sic)," the letter read.

Rodericks was found dead inside her house in Bussa Apartment on January 24 after neighbours informed her Mohammed of a foul smell emanating from her flat. Since she had no immediate relatives in the city, the police took custody of her body and on investigation, have found that her brother stays in the UK, but he is still to be traced. The body has been preserved in the Cooper Hospital mortuary for now.

"I have purchased the flat from Rodericks in 2012 and have submitted all the documents to the police," said Mohammed, an engineer, adding, "The church's allegations are baseless since they wanted her to donate the flat to the church." He has also submitted a repatriation appeal to the court to secure her mortal remains.

