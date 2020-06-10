Mumbai lockdown: Shops timings extended, but malls to remain shut

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will now allow all shops, markets except malls to function for full working hours. But with the night curfew still in place i.e from 9 pm to 5 am, shops will need to be shut by 9 pm.

On Tuesday, the civic corporation made amendments to the initial circular and revised its guidelines on the measures to be taken while easing the restrictions and a phase-wise opening of lockdown.

The BMC had initially issued the first draft of guidelines on June 2. However, there was a demand by several shop owner associations to let the shops be open for more hours to de-congest the market.

"While as per the state government resolution (GR) the shops may open 24 hours except for bars, liquor shops, restaurants etc. But as the night curfew has been imposed, all the activities have to be closed between 9 pm and 5 am," said an official from the BMC

As per the guidelines, all the shops and markets on one side of the road will open on one day, while those on the other side will open the next day.

The association also demanded permission to open malls, but the new guidelines clearly state that the malls and market complexes won't be permitted to open until further notice.

While people can access all the public gardens for walking and running, open-air gym, play equipment like swings in the gardens won't be allowed.

Furthermore, the circular states that printing and distribution of the newspapers including home delivery will be allowed with the knowledge of the receiver and the delivery person shall wear a mask, use hand sanitisers and maintain social distancing.

While educational institutions have been asked to remain shut until further notice, the BMC has allowed the staff to visit their workplace for non-teaching purposes.

