Mumbai: Low-pressure area over Lakshadweep may give post-monsoon rain showers in city

As citizens get ready to beat the heat, there is a small respite for a couple of days by the weekend as low-pressure area is likely to form over the Arabian sea due to cyclonic conditions over Lakshadweep area. This is expected to give post-monsoon rain showers in different parts of the city as well as Maharashtra.

As the complete monsoon withdrawal has been declared by the Indian Meteorological Department now, Mumbai has started to feel the heat. While it is the onset of October heat and already the maximum temperature of the city has crossed 36 degrees celsius, it is likely to reach up to 37 degrees Celsius by the end of this month. Thanks to the north-easterly dry winds combined with a clear sky.

Mahesh Palawat, Chief Meteorologist at Skymet Weather, a private agency, explained, "Currently north-easterly dry winds are flowing. The sky is also clear and so the heat has increased. It is expected to increase up to 37 degrees celsius in the next two days. However thereafter, due to cyclonic conditions over Lakshdweep areas, there will be a formation of a low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian sea. This will lead to the formation of clouds over Mumbai and Maharashtra resulting in mild rain showers by October 18. Due to this, the temperature will see a marginal drop for 2-3 days only to pick up after again. Thereafter, till October end the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 37 degrees celsius."

