Mumbai: Lunch box, medicine strips help ascertain deceased's identity

The Dadar railway police on Friday identified the body of a person who had died by suicide five days ago by jumping in front of a local train. The deceased, identified as Palaniswami, was recognised through a medicine strip and a lunch box.

Five days ago, Dadar Railway Police had received information that a man jumped in front of a running local train at Dadar railway station. The railway police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and a team was formed under Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajendra Patil to investigate the case.

Also Read: Mumbai: Woman Found Hanging In Her Residence In Goregaon

The police found a bag at the spot, which contained a lunch box and a medicine strip. Lalita Swamy was written on the lunch box and the medicine strips had names of Sion Pharma and KEM Medical.

The police team went to Sion Pharma and got information about the doctor. Later, the police went to KEM Hospital and learnt about the identity of the deceased.

Palaniswami had visited KEM Hospital for treatment a month ago. Though the police could not find the address of deceased, they found out that he worked in water supply department of Bhandup Municipality. The police went to the municipality and inquired, but no information was found.

The police, then, found a seven-digit number on a letter from KEM Hospital. It was the labour number through which the police located the address of the deceased in Ghatkopar.

Also Read: Mumbai: Couple Ends Life By Eating Poison-Mixed Food

Upon reaching there, the police found out that Palaniswami's relatives lived at that address, while Palaniswami lived in Wadala. The police went to the Wadala address and enquired Lalita Swamy, Palaniswami’s wife, about his whereabouts. Lalita informed that her husband has not come home for the past five days and she had lodged a missing person complaint at Wadala Truck Terminal Police Station.

Police called Lalita to Sion Hospital to identify the body. After identification, Palaniswami’s body was handed over to Lalita.

GRP official told Mid-day, “The deceased had a mental illness and he was undergoing treatment at Sion hospital. The deceased had told the doctor that he is not interested in living and used to have suicidal thoughts.”

ACP Rajendra Patil told Mid-day, “According to the instructions given by the Commissioner of Police, GRP, Ravindra Sengaonkar, the Divisional Assistant Commissioner of Police himself visited the spot and monitored the investigation.”

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news