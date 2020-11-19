Mumbai: Couple ends life by eating poison-mixed food

The deceased were residents of Bhoidapada area in Vasai east. Pic/Hanif Patel

A Vasai couple allegedly died of suicide by eating poison-mixed food. The neighbours heard their one-year-old son Avinash crying and knocked on the door. When there was no response, they broke open the door and found the husband and wife lying on the floor in an unconscious state.

The neighbours rushed the couple to a private hospital, where the wife died on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment and the husband died on Thursday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Vishnu Patel (26) and Pratibha Patel (22) – residents of Bhoidapada area in Vasai east.

“The reason behind the suicide is not known yet and no suicide note has been found. The initial report has revealed that the death occurred due to the poison mixed in the food,” said a police officer.

Patel hailed from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and worked in a plastic company as a machine operator.

Patel’s cousin brother Baliram Chaudhary told Mid-day, “We have no information about why he took the extreme step. On Wednesday, one of my relatives living in Mumbai informed me that both were admitted in the hospital and Pratibha died during the treatment, while my brother died today (Thursday) morning.”

“Their last rites were performed. We will take their child with us to the village,” Chaudhary added.

“The couple was residing in Waliv police station jurisdiction and the hospital in which they were admitted comes under Vasai police station jurisdiction. They are doing the necessary documentation for further action,” said senior inspector Vijay Chogle from Waliv police station.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem report and will take action accordingly,” said senior inspector Parad from Vasai police station.

